R.I.P (Return if Possible) Jojola

Finally, Dynamos players and supporters returned ‘home’, but it wasn’t the ideal homecoming.

The Moses Maunganidze-led DeMbare executive has been clamoring for a return to Rufaro Stadium, because the iconic venue is what everyone who bleeds blue believes is home.

Members of the current Dynamos players, led by captain Frank Makarati, former players, legends, and supporters gathered at Rufaro yesterday for the late George Chigova’s memorial service.

Jojola, as the imposing shot-stopper was affectionately-known in the blue half of the capital, passed away at this base in South Africa last week, due to suspected heart complications, aged 32.

It was an emotional send-off for the Aces Youth Academy graduate, as his sobbing family watched the late footballer’s coffin being carried into the stadium which propelled him to stardom.

Chigova’s childhood friend and former Warriors teammate Khama Billiat, could not hold back tears as he tried to come to terms with Jojola’s untimely death.

An emotional Khama Billiat says goodbye to his friend —the late George Chigova, at the former Warriors goalkeeper's memorial service at Rufaro Stadium. pic.twitter.com/osGkDAyRE3 — Soccer24 (@Soccer24Zim) November 23, 2023

Former Dynamos captain Justice ‘The Chief’ Majabvi, described Chigova’s memorial service as a emotional one.

“It was beyond sad, very touching,” said Majabvi.

“It was sad coming back to Rufaro, and seeing the pitch looking good, with the Vietnam End also looking good, but there being a sombre atmosphere as we said goodbye to one of our own.

“A big thank you to all football stakeholders, who came to pay their last respects,” added Majabvi.

Chigova will be buried in Chivhu today.