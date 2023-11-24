Warriors international Andy Rinomhota could find a new club in January

Andy Rinomhota could leave English Championship club Cardiff City in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old is struggling for opportunities with the Bluebirds, having made just a single league appearance this season.

He was linked with a loan exit in August when his former club Reading enquired about his availability.

Coach Erol Bulut even told the Warriors international that he was free to depart if the right offer came in.

However, a move fell through and the player remained at Cardiff

The newly-capped Zimbabwe midfielder is still out of favour and he will be likely to be on the move in the next transfer window.

Andy Rinomhota still has a year-and-half left on his three-year contract after he joined Cardiff City in June 2022 on a free transfer following his departure at Reading.