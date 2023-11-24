Warriors players in one voice calling ZIFA to do one thing for the national team in March

Warriors players have called on ZIFA to do one thing for the national side in March next year.

A largely new look team under new coach Baltemar Brito played in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in just FIFA international window.

The Warriors, who had spent over a year-and-half banned from international football, impressed with two draws against Rwanda and Nigeria.

While the qualifying games will return in June 2024, captain Marvelous Nakamba and his teammates have called on ZIFA to arrange international games in the next window in March.

The skipper said in a interview with ZIFA media: “We’re just looking forward to go into the next match, I think it will be March.

“We just need to stick together as players and support each other.”

The skipper added: “We have a chance to make it as team, and we have to push each other.”

Vice Captain Marshall Munetsi also urged ZIFA to organise friendly matches in the next FIFA window.

“We need to play friendly matches so that we can be able to have an understanding and cohesion on the pitch because as you saw, for most of the guys, it was our first time playing with each other and I think it will be something good for us if we have more friendly games so that we understand each other better.”

Italy-based Jordan Zemura and Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota, who received his first national cap in the match against Nigeria, echoed the same sentiments.

Zemura said:” We just need to keep on working together and in our next internationals we should be more of a team and keep on building.”

Rinomhota added: “It’s now a process of building and work on the foundation that we have created.

“I think in March we can have some friendlies and get more time to prepare, improve our game and get us ready for the next qualifying games in June.”

ZIFA previously failed to arrange friendly matches in October to prepare for the teams qualifiers in the following month.