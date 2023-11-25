Chegutu Pirates earn first ever Castle Lager PSL promotion in front of packed Pfupajena Stadium

Chegutu Pirates have earned their first ever promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after clinching the 2023 ZIFA Northern Region Division One championship.

Zaire booked their place in next year’s campaign following their 2-1 win over Herentals U19 in front of a packed Pfupajena Stadium on Saturday.

The victory saw the Chegutu-based side finishing the season on top with 71 points, having overtaken Black Mambas in the penultimate round.

Pirates join fellow newcomers Arenel Movers from the Southern Region Division One, Eastern Region Division One champions Tenax CS and Central Region Division One winners TelOne, who are both returning to the top-flight.

Meanwhile, Triangle United, Black Rhinos and Sheasham were relegated from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League on the final matchday of the season.

The three teams joined Cranborne Bullets, whose relegation was confirmed earlier on.