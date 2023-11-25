Michael Ndiweni makes EPL debut as Galloway finally returns to action

Zimbabwean youngster Michael Ndiweni made his English Premier League debut for Newcastle United on Saturday.

Ndiweni came on as a 92nd minute substitute as the Magpies beat Chelsea 4-1 at St James Park.

Top moment for Amadou Diallo (20 years old) who was released by West Ham and Michael Ndiweni (19 years old) 👏 pic.twitter.com/l14KmKpdxm — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) November 25, 2023

The 19-year-old, who joined Newcastle in 2016, was born in England to Zimbabwean parents and is eligible to play for Zimbabwe. His father coaches youth football in Newcastle.

And his little brother, Ryan, is part of the Newcastle United Under 18 set-up.

In the English Championship, Brendan Galloway finally made his return from a long-term injury, which had kept him out since April.

Galloway came on a late substitute in Plymouth Argyle’s 2-0 win over Sunderland.

The Warriors international was suffering from a hamstring issue that also saw him missing the the national team’s November World Cup Qualifiers.