Triangle United, Black Rhinos and Sheasham relegated from Castle Lager PSL

Triangle United, Black Rhinos and Sheasham have been relegated from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.
The Sugar Boys’ eleven-year stay in the top-flight came to an end following a 2-1 loss to Green Fuel.
Rhinos finished inside the relegation zone despite a strong end to the campaign.
Sheasham will also return to the Division One after just a year in the league.
Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 34 Results:
Yadah Stars 2-1 Dynamos
FC Platinum 2-1 Sheasham
Bulawayo Chiefs 2-2 Manica Diamonds
Green Fuel 2-1 Triangle United
Simba Bhora 0-1 Black Rhinos
Cranborne Bullets 0-3 ZPC Kariba