Triangle United, Black Rhinos and Sheasham relegated from Castle Lager PSL

Triangle United, Black Rhinos and Sheasham have been relegated from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The Sugar Boys’ eleven-year stay in the top-flight came to an end following a 2-1 loss to Green Fuel.

Rhinos finished inside the relegation zone despite a strong end to the campaign.

Sheasham will also return to the Division One after just a year in the league.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 34 Results:

Yadah Stars 2-1 Dynamos

FC Platinum 2-1 Sheasham

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-2 Manica Diamonds

Green Fuel 2-1 Triangle United

Simba Bhora 0-1 Black Rhinos

Cranborne Bullets 0-3 ZPC Kariba