Triangle United, Black Rhinos and Sheasham relegated from Castle Lager PSL

5:18 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Triangle United, Black Rhinos and Sheasham have been relegated from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The Sugar Boys’ eleven-year stay in the top-flight came to an end following a 2-1 loss to Green Fuel.

Rhinos finished inside the relegation zone despite a strong end to the campaign.

Sheasham will also return to the Division One after just a year in the league.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 34 Results:
Yadah Stars 2-1 Dynamos
FC Platinum 2-1 Sheasham
Bulawayo Chiefs 2-2 Manica Diamonds
Green Fuel 2-1 Triangle United
Simba Bhora 0-1 Black Rhinos
Cranborne Bullets 0-3 ZPC Kariba

