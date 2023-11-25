Watch: Dynamos fans accuse Mangombe of ‘match fixing’

A section of disgruntled Dynamos fans confronted head coach Genesis Mangombe after their 2-1 defeat to Yadah at the National Sports Stadium today, accusing the youthful gaffer of ‘fixing the game.’

The Glamour Boys needed a win to finish second on the table while Yadah needed to emerge victorious to survive relegation.

Yadah took the lead in the first half through former DeMbare midfielder King Nadolo, before Jerry Chipangura doubled the Miracle Boys’ advantage on the hourmark.

Authur Musiyiwa then pulled one back for DeMbare but it was Yadah who collected maximum points and secured their place in the PSL for next season.

Angry Dynamos fans waited for Mangombe to finish his post-match interview to confront the former Yadah coach.

A section of Dynamos supporters confront Genesis Mangombe, accusing the youthful coach of deliberately losing to his former side Yadah. pic.twitter.com/1pDCp72OCq — Soccer24 (@Soccer24Zim) November 25, 2023