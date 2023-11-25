Zimbabwean youngster Michael Ndiweni is in the Newcastle United matchday squad to face Chelsea tbis afternoon.

Ndiweni is on the bench and tgis his latest time he has been with the senior squad.

The 19-year-old, who joined Newcastle in 2016, was born in England to Zimbabwean parents and is eligible to play for Zimbabwe. His father coaches youth football in Newcastle.

And his little brother, Ryan, is part of the. Newcastle United Under 18 set-up.