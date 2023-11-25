Zimbabwean duo’s profiles at Wolves continue to grow

The profiles of Zimbabwean forwards Tawanda Chirewa and Leon Chiwome at Wolves have continued to grow after impressing for the academy again.

Chirewa was on target, while Chiwome registered an assist on Friday as Wolves U21 beat Sparta Prague Youth in the International Cup.

Chirewa scored from the spot to put the English side ahead in the first half.

Tawanda Chirewa opens the scoring at Molineux 🎯#PLIC pic.twitter.com/nQXECxupl3 — Wolves Academy (@WolvesAcademy) November 24, 2023

Chiwome assisted Wolves’ second goal, which sealed the victory.

Whittingham in front of the South Bank 🙌#PLIC pic.twitter.com/jcPyGPO7u2 — Wolves Academy (@WolvesAcademy) November 24, 2023