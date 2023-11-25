Zimbabwean duo’s profiles at Wolves continue to grow

9:31 am
by Soccer24 Team

The profiles of Zimbabwean forwards Tawanda Chirewa and Leon Chiwome at Wolves have continued to grow after impressing for the academy again.

Chirewa was on target, while Chiwome registered an assist on Friday as Wolves U21 beat Sparta Prague Youth in the International Cup.

Chirewa scored from the spot to put the English side ahead in the first half.

Chiwome assisted Wolves’ second goal, which sealed the victory.

