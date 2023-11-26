CAF Champions League Round Up: Minnows Jwaneng Galaxy stun giants Wydad Casablanca

Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy edged giants Wydad Casablanca in the Group B of the CAF Champions League.

Galaxy won the match away in Morocco courtesy of Thabang Sesinyi’s 33rd minute strike.

Zimbabwean winger Daniel Msendami was in the Jwaneng first XI and played until the 74th minute, while fellow countryman Cleopas Dube featured as a second half substitute.

Angolan side Petro De Luanda also registered a 1-0 victory over Sudanese giants Al Hilal in a Group C encounter.

In Group D, Egyptian giants Al Ahly beat Kudakwashe Mahachi’s Ghanaian outfit Medeama 3-0.

The former Warriors international was an unused substitute in the game.

In other CAF Champions League games played on Saturday, Esperance of Tunisia beat local rivals Étoile Sportive du Sahel 2-0, while Simba SC (Tanzania) drew 1-1 against Asec (Ivory Coast).

CAF Champions League Results:

Simba SC 1-1 Asec

Petro de Luanda 1-0 Al Hilal

Esperance 2-0 Étoile Sportive du Sahel

Wydad AC 0-1 Jwaneng

Al Ahly 3-0 Medeama