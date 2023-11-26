Marshall Munetsi suffers serious injury as Ligue 1 sends him a message

Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi has suffered a serious injury which has forced him out just thirty minutes into the Ligue 1 game against Stade de Rennes.

Munetsi picked a knee injury while making a challenge to an opponent.

The Warriors international had started in Reims starting XI.

Following the injury, Ligue 1 posted on X wishing Marshall Munetsi a speedy recovery.

Wishing Marshall Munetsi a speedy recovery 🙏🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/ulN8oslNGW — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) November 26, 2023

This is the second time that Marshall Munetsi has suffered an injury this season.

The Zimbabwean midfielder was kept out for two games at the start of this month after suffering a broken nose.