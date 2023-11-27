Kalisto Pasuwa on verge of winning double silverware in Malawi

Kalisto Pasuwa is now staring at a possibility of clinching a double silverware with Nyasa Big Bullets in Malawi.

Bullets advanced to the final of the Airtel Top 8 following a 3-2 victory over Blue Eagles on Sunday afternoon. They will face the winner between Mighty Mukuru Wanderers/Silver and Mafco FC.

Pasuwa’s charges have only won this cup once since its reintroduction in 2017.

Meanwhile, Big Bullets are also chasing their fifth successive league championship as they’re leading title race.

They are level on 56 points with second-placed Silver Striker s but have a game in hand which will be played on Wednesday.

The Malawian Super League is now on matchday 29 and the final round will be played on Sunday.