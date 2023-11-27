Official: Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare, Xolisani Gwesela part ways with ZIFA

Wellington Mpandare has left his position as the National Teams manager “on mutual terms”.

Mpandare held the post for several years but his tenure has come to an end after the ZIFA Nomalisation Committee decided to cut ties with him.

ZIFA technical director Wilson Mutekede has also left the football body, while media boss Xolisani Gwesela’s departure has been made official.

Gwesela also acted as the Chief Executive Officer after Joseph Mamutse’s suspension last year.

A statement by ZIFA NC reads: