Pitso Mosimane reveals his next move as he clears air on returning to coach in Africa

Pitso Mosimane has revealed about his potential next move but has expressed doubts on returning to domestic leagues in Africa.

The South African gaffer recently became a free agent after leaving United Arab Emirates (UAE) side Al Wahda earlier this month.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the South African Football Journalists’ Association on Monday, Mosimane said he will decide his next move in January next year, and only a “big emergency” would make him sign a contract this year.

The gaffer said: “I think the best time for to really go back to work is maybe after that space (festive holidays), when I’ve seen my family. My children are all around, schools are closed.

“To move now it must be a very big urgency. It must be worth that I must cancel the holiday with my children and spend Christmas away from home.”

On his potential next move, Pitso Mosimane said: “When it comes to national teams, I don’t have a problem to be back in the continent.

“But, club wise in the continent, it is not going to be that easy.”

He added: “To be honest, the one thing I would like to win is the Cup of Nations or go to a World Cup with a team.

“I speak to (Senegal coach Aliou) Cisse and (Morocco coach) Walid (Regragui) who messaged me when I left (the UAE). He said: ‘Coach, come (to the national team fold). We need to see you at the World Cup. You, me and Cisse. The African boys should be at the World Cup. And with nine spaces at the World Cup, there’s no way that you can’t be a part of that.’ I said we will see.

“I still want to do the national team. I don’t choose what comes. But if you say am I interested, I am highly interested. I would like to go to the World Cup and lead a team there. Africa has nine teams guys, really! I think that South Africa will qualify.”