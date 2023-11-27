Stade de Reims coach issues gloomy update on Marshall Munetsi

Stade de Reims coach Will Still has given a gloomy update on Marshall Munetsi, who picked an injury during a Ligue 1 game against Rennes on Sunday.

Munetsi was subbed off just thirty minutes into the match after picking an ankle injury.

The Warriors international had started in Reims starting XI.

Speaking after the match, coach Still feared the injury could force him out for a long time.

“He has a swollen ankle and it’s double in size,” the gaffer said as cited by L’Union.

“In my opinion, we are going to lose him for a long time. I hope it’s not too serious, but I’m afraid it is.”

This is the second time that Marshall Munetsi has suffered an injury this season.

The Zimbabwean midfielder was kept out for two games at the start of this month after suffering a broken nose.