Zim players based abroad round-up

Tinotenda Kadewere made his second start for Lyon this season in the Ligue 1 game against Lille on Sunday.

The Warriors forward played for sixty-five minutes as right winger.

Fellow countryman and Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi picked an injury on the same day during his team’s Ligue 1 encounter with Rennes.

Munetsi was subbed off just thirty minutes into the match after picking an ankle injury.

The Warriors international had started in the Reims starting XI.

Marvelous Nakamba also had fitness issues over the weekend and missed Luton Town’s first ever EPL home victory when they faced Crystal Palace.

The midfielder was reportedly nursing a knee injury.

This was the first time this season that the Warriors international missed a league game for the Hatters.

Also in the English top-flight Zimbabwean youngster Michael Ndiweni made his EPL debut for Newcastle United on Saturday.

Ndiweni came on as a 92nd minute substitute as the Magpies beat Chelsea 4-1 at St James Park.

In the English Championship, Brendan Galloway finally made his return from a long-term injury, which had kept him out since April.

Galloway came on a late substitute in Plymouth Argyle’s 2-0 win over Sunderland.

The Warriors international was suffering from a hamstring issue that also saw him missing the the national team’s November World Cup Qualifiers.

Andy Rinomhota’s struggles at Cardiff City continued after missing another game in the Championship.

The midfielder, who hasn’t played since matchday one of this campaign, sat out as Cardiff beat Preston End.

In the English League One, Admiral Muskwe missed Exeter City’s game due to a muscle issue suffered during the international break, while Tivonge Rushesha was not part of the Reading squad that faced against Wycombe.

The profiles of Zimbabwean forwards Tawanda Chirewa and Leon Chiwome at Wolves continued to grow over the weekend after impressing for the academy again.

Chirewa was on target, while Chiwome registered an assist as Wolves U21 beat Sparta Prague Youth in the International Cup.

Jordan Zemura seems to have become a regular starter in the Udinese first XI after making his fourth successive league start against AS Roma.

He played as a left midfielder as his side lost 3-1 versus Roma.

US-based Teenage Hadebe was an unused substitute in Houston Dynamo’s 1-0 win over Sporting KC.

In the CAF Champions League, Zimbabwean winger Daniel Msendami was in the Botswana side Jwaneng’s first XI that stunned giants Wydad Casablanca 1-0 in Morocco.

The former Bosso man played until the 74th minute, while fellow countryman Cleopas Dube featured as a second half substitute.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly beat Kudakwashe Mahachi’s Ghanaian outfit Medeama 3-0.

The former Warriors international was an unused substitute in the game.