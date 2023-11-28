Best XI of 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season revealed

The Best XI of tge 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season has been voted.

The voting happened in Harare on Tuesday, with the top three players and the Soccer Star of the Year to be revealed at the PSL Awards next month.

The team is dominated by Champions Ngezi Platinum Stars, who have three players, while Dynamos and Highlanders have two each.

Here is Best XI of 2023 season.

Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders) – GK

Tinotenda Benza ( Herentals)

Donald Mudadi (Dynamos)

Tanaka Shandirwa ( Dynamos)

Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum)

Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum)

Qadir Amin (Ngezi Platinum)

Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)

Michael Charamba (Chicken Inn)

Fortune Binzi ( Manica Diamonds)

Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs)