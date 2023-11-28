CAF confirms 2023 Afcon full fixture schedule

CAF has released the official match schedule for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023.
The tournament will take place from 13 January to 11 February 2024 in Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouake, San Pedro, and Korhogo.
The opening game will feature hosts Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau on Saturday 13 January 2024 at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, in Abidjan.
Kick-off is at 10 pm CAT.
Here are Matchday 1 fixtures.
SATURDAY 13 JANUARY
Côte d’Ivoiry vs Guinea-Bissau
KO: 22:00
SUNDAY 14 JANUARY
Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea
KO: 16:00
Egypt vs Mozambique
KO: 19:00
Ghana vs Cape Verde
KO: 22:00
MONDAY 15 JANUARY
Senegal vs Gambia
KO: 16:00
Cameroon vs Guinea
KO: 19:00
Algeria vs Angola
KO: 22:00
TUESDAY 16 JANUARY
Burkina Faso vs Mauritania
16:00
Tunisia vs Namibia
KO: 19:00
Mali vs South Africa
KO: 22:00
WEDNESDAY 17 JANUARY
Morocco vs Tanzania
KO: 19:00
Congo DR vs Zambia
KO: 22:00
Here is the full fixture schedule for the group stage. CAF Afcon Fixtures. PDF