CAF confirms 2023 Afcon full fixture schedule

CAF has released the official match schedule for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

The tournament will take place from 13 January to 11 February 2024 in Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouake, San Pedro, and Korhogo.

The opening game will feature hosts Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau on Saturday 13 January 2024 at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, in Abidjan.

Kick-off is at 10 pm CAT.

Here are Matchday 1 fixtures.

SATURDAY 13 JANUARY

Côte d’Ivoiry vs Guinea-Bissau

KO: 22:00

SUNDAY 14 JANUARY

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea

KO: 16:00

Egypt vs Mozambique

KO: 19:00

Ghana vs Cape Verde

KO: 22:00

MONDAY 15 JANUARY

Senegal vs Gambia

KO: 16:00

Cameroon vs Guinea

KO: 19:00

Algeria vs Angola

KO: 22:00

TUESDAY 16 JANUARY

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania

16:00

Tunisia vs Namibia

KO: 19:00

Mali vs South Africa

KO: 22:00

WEDNESDAY 17 JANUARY

Morocco vs Tanzania

KO: 19:00

Congo DR vs Zambia

KO: 22:00

Here is the full fixture schedule for the group stage. CAF Afcon Fixtures. PDF