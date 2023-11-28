Zim youngster in line to make his UEFA Champions League debut

Newcastle United youngster Michael Ndiweni is in line to make his Champions League debut after he was included in the travelling squad to face PSG on Tuesday night.

Ndiweni is among the three U21 players called to the senior team ahead of their penultimate Group F encounter.

The call-up to the senior team comes just days after the Warriors prospect made his debut in the English Premier League.

The 19-year-old, who was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, came on as a 92nd minute substitute as the Magpies beat Chelsea 4-1 at St James Park.