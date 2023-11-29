Luton Town coach gives update on Marvelous Nakamba injury, reveals expected time of return

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards expects Marvelous Nakamba to spend a short time on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury.

Nakamba missed the Hatters’ 2-1 EPL win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

This was the first time this season that the 29-year-old missed a league game for Luton Town.

The midfielder picked the injury during the international window with the Warriors.

According to Edwards, Marvelous Nakamba was affected by the artificial turf at Huye Stadium in Butare, where Zimbabwe played both of their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounters against Rwanda and Nigeria.

“Marv, his knee is a little bit swollen, we’re going to have to assess it more and see where he’s at with it,” the gaffer told Luton Today.

“He went away on international duty, I don’t think the pitch was great that they played on and we’ll see how he is.

“We’re hoping that he’s not going to be out for too long, but again like always it gives people an opportunity.

“Pelly came in, Clicker (Jordan Clark) came into the game, so now we’ve got players who can help us win and it’s an opportunity for someone else.”