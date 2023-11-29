Marshall Munetsi to return next year after ankle injury

Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi will miss the remainder of 2023 through injury he picked last weekend.

Munetsi sustained a sprained ankle during his side’s 3-1 defeat against Rennes.

The 27-year-old, who started in the match, had to be subbed off just thirty minutes into the game.

According to numerous reports in France, Munetsi will be out until the winter break in January with what has been described as a considerable sprain.

Speaking about the injury, Reims coach Will Still said: “He has a swollen ankle and it’s double in size.

“In my opinion, we are going to lose him for a long time. I hope it’s not too serious, but I’m afraid it is.”

This is the second time that Marshall Munetsi has suffered an injury this season.

The Zimbabwean midfielder was kept out for two games at the start of this month after suffering a broken nose.