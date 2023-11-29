PSL confirms Castle Lager Premiership Monthly awards winners for November

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the winners of the Castle Lager Premiership monthly awards for November.

Black Rhinos gaffer Saul Chaminuka has been named the Coach of the Month following his team’s performances in their last attempt to survive the relegation.

Rhinos registered three wins, a draw and a loss in their five games during the period.

However, the team’s spirited performance in final stages of the month failed to save them and the army side was relegated at the end of the season last week.

CAPS United striker Rodwell Chinyengetere has been named the Player of the Month for his performances in November.

Congratulations to our Coach and Player of the month of November 2023: pic.twitter.com/iOrjsNiWWa — Castle Lager PSL ZW (@CastleLagerPSL) November 29, 2023