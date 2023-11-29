Ten teams qualify for UEFA Champions League R16

Ten teams have have so far booked their places in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after Tuesday’s games.
Among the qualified sides are Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.
Teams qualified for the 2023-24 Champions League Round of 16
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Real Sociedad
Inter
Atlético Madrid
Lazio
Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City
RB Leipzig
Barcelona
The matchday five games will continue tonight with the final group stage fixtures taking place on Tuesday 12 December and Wednesday 13 December.