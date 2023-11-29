VAR official for PSG, Newcastle United Champions League clash dropped after controversial call

The VAR official who awarded Paris Saint-Germain a controversial penalty against Newcastle has been removed from duty on a game on Wednesday night.

Kwiatkowski sent referee Szymon Marciniak to the pitchside monitor in the 96th minute of Tuesday’s match after the ball struck the arm of Tino Livramento, which was judged to be making his body bigger and creating a barrier.

Despite replays showing Livramento knew nothing about the handball, Marciniak decided to reverse his decision and award a penalty, which was converted by Kylian Mbappe.

But UEFA believes the decision to advise the spot kick was a mistake by Kwiatkowski, which could have serious implications on Newcastle’s hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

The VAR official will be replaced by a German match official for the next fixture.

Referee Marciniak will face no action, however, as he was already due to be absent from the next round of matches because of the Club World Cup.