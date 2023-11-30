EPL: Everton at risk of another points deduction

Everton are reportedly facing another points-deduction this season if they are found guilty of breaching spending rules in their next set of accounts.

The Toffees were recently handed a huge 10-point deduction for breaching English Premier League (EPL) profit and sustainability rules.

Like other nineteen EPL clubs, Everton are preparing to submit their accounts from the 2022-23 season to the League – with a deadline set for December 31st.

According to The Times, it has emerged that there are internal fears that another breach could be detailed by the latest accounts.

Under the new regulations brought in a couple of months ago, breaches of financial rules will be fast-tracked and dealt with before the end of the season.

This has left the Liverpool-based side concerned ‘that the same calculation system’ which decided their recent penalty, will be used once more this season.

Any Everton breach would bring a charge by January 15 with a final decision by April 15.