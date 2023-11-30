Mamelodi Sundowns break silence on Khuliso Mudau EPL transfer links

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has claimed that the club is not prepared to sale fullback Khuliso Mudau amid links to the English Premier League.

Mudau has been linked with a move to English top-flight side Burnley after his consistent performances for Sundowns and Bafana Bafana.

He was named the best defender in the Premier Soccer League last season and has continued in the same vein this campaign.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mokwena said, as cited by The Sowetan: “The Sundowns coach says ‘Sailor’ is going nowhere, because I’m very selfish and we need our best players.

“We are not a selling club and that’s very clear, but the human being in me understands that life is about growth and there are targets.

“It’s the same way I dealt with Cassius Mailula’s situation. As difficult as it was for us to let go of Cassius when there are big opportunities, there’s a possibility for growth and it makes sense for all parties involved, Sundowns included.

The gaffer added: “But I can’t entertain it [rumours] at the moment because it’s just talk. There is nothing on the table at the moment, but he’s an unbelievable football player.

“Khuliso Mudau is an incredible human being, such a kind-hearted soul and a very important part of our team. It is difficult to entertain those kinds of talks because it is just talks and there is nothing concrete.

“If I answer it only as a Sundowns coach, I would say to you ‘hands off’. It is the same way when you go to Manchester City and you ask for Kyle Walker, it’s very difficult.”