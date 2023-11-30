Spare a thought for Jalai

The Dynamos defence conceded the least number of goals in the just-ended Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

They were only breached 16 times in 34 matches on their way to a third-place finish.

But for reasons best-known to themselves, those tasked with selecting the best eleven players for the season, cast a blind eye on the entire DeMbare backline.

One man who will probably feel hard done the most, is Emmanuel Jalai.

The roving right-back made the most appearances for DeMbare —33.

He only missed one league game and played every minute of his 33 appearances on the right side of the DeMbare defence.

The Aces Youth Academy graduate was one of, if not the most consistent Dynamos player in the just-ended season.

He even weighed in with a goal and two assists but recognition eluded him for the umpteenth time.