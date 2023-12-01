Andre Onana considering snubbing Afcon 2023

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly considering pulling out of the Cameroon squad for the 2023 Afcon.

The tournament is set to take place from 13 January to 11 February 2024 in Ivory Coast at the EPL season will be underway.

The keeper, if called to the Indomitable Lions squad, could miss four league matches.

According to The Sun, Onana is fearing losing his first team place at United and wants to put his focus there as his form has suffered since joining the club.

United bought Altay Bayindir in the last transfer window from Fenerbahce to be the Cameroonian’s deputy and the 25-year-old would get an opportunity to prove his worth if the first choice goes to Afcon.

Speaking after the Champions League match against Galatasaray, ten Hag hinted that Bayindir would get his chance soon and urged him to be patient.

“We are pleased with the goalkeeping group. They have to push each other,” the manager told reporters.

“We are very pleased with Altay who is doing very well, he just has to be patient. If he works well and continues his progress, he will get his chance and will have to take it.”