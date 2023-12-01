Mali destroy Argentina to win bronze at FIFA World Cup U17

Mali claimed the bronze at the FIFA World Cup U17 after beating Argentina 3-0 in the 3rd/4th place play-off played on Friday.

The West Africans grabbed a two-goal lead in the first half through Ibrahim Diarra, who will sign for Barcelona in January 2025 shortly after his 18th birthday, and Mamadou Doumbia.

Hamidou Makalou sealed the victory early in the second period.

The goals were a reflection of pure dominance by the Africans, who recorded 33 shots – 25 more than Argentina.

The third place finish is Mali’s biggest success at the FIFA World Cup U17 tournament.

Meanwhile, France will face Germany in the final on Saturday.