Qadr Amini crowned Soccer Star of the Year at PSL Awards

The 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Awards were held in Harare on Friday.

Ngezi Platinum Stars captain Qadr Amini was crowned the Soccer Star of the Year, while Dynamos’ Donald Mudadi and Bulawayo Chiefs’ Perfect Chikwende finished as first and second runners up, respectively.

Here is the full list of winners at the 2023 CLPSL Awards:

Most Discipline Team: Ngezi Platinum Stars

Referee of the year: Brighton Chimene

First runner up: Francis Chirwa

Second runner up: Zondiwa Ngosana

Most promising player: Elton Chikona (Dynamos)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Fans’ Choice player of the Year: Tinotenda Benza (Herentals College)

Coach of the Year: Takesure Chiragwi (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Soccer Star of the Year: Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum)

First Runner-Up: Donald Mudadi (Dynamos)

Second Runner-Up: Obriel Chirinda

Here is Best XI of 2023 season.

Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders) – GK

Tinotenda Benza ( Herentals)

Donald Mudadi (Dynamos)

Tanaka Shandirwa ( Dynamos)

Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum)

Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum)

Qadir Amin (Ngezi Platinum)

Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)

Michael Charamba (Chicken Inn)

Fortune Binzi ( Manica Diamonds)

Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs)