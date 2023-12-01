ZIFA appoints Ex-Dynamos gaffer as new coach for National U15 Boys side

ZIFA have appointed the new coaches for the national U15 boys and girls’ sides.

The two teams are set to take part in the CAF African Schools Football Championship, COSAFA Qualifier this month.

The competition, which will act as a qualifier for the continental finals in 2024, will be held in Harare between December 14-16, with eleven teams from the region taking part.

In a statement issued by ZIFA, former Dynamos Academy coach Norman Taruvinga has been appointed the head coach of the U15 Boys team, while Zifa Southern Region Division One side Mosi Rovers coach Irene Mwanza will take charge of the girls’ side.