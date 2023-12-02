Marvelous Nakamba misses second successive league game as Brendan Galloway makes his first start of the season

Marvelous Nakamba will miss his second successive league game for Luton Town this afternoon.

Nakamba has not been included in the Hatters’ squad to face Brentford in the English Premier League.

The Zimbabwean midfielder suffered a knee problem during the international break with the Warriors.

According to coach Rob Edwards, the 29-year-old was affected by the artificial turf at Huye Stadium in Butare, where Zimbabwe played both of their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounters against Rwanda and Nigeria.

“Marv, his knee is a little bit swollen, we’re going to have to assess it more and see where he’s at with it,” the gaffer said this week.

“He went away on international duty, I don’t think the pitch was great that they played on and we’ll see how he is.

“We’re hoping that he’s not going to be out for too long, but again like always it gives people an opportunity.

“Pelly came in, Clicker (Jordan Clark) came into the game, so now we’ve got players who can help us win and it’s an opportunity for someone else.”

Elsewhere, Brendan Galloway will make his first start of the season this afternoon for Plymouth Argyle’s Championship game against Stoke City.

Galloway recently recovered from a long-term injury, which had kept him out since April.

The Warriors international was suffering from a hamstring issue that also saw him missing the the national team’s November World Cup Qualifiers.

His first appearance of the campaign came last week as a late substitute in Plymouth Argyle’s 2-0 win over Sunderland.