Prize money for 2023 Soccer Star of the Year Awards winners

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Awards were held in Harare on Friday night.

Ngezi Platinum Stars captain Qadr Amini was crowned the Soccer Star of the Year foor the first time in his career.

Amini didn’t go home with the gong only but pocketed a hefty sum for winning it.

According to a previous circular issued by PSL when they extended their sponsorship deal with Delta, Amini took home US$7 500 for winning the big award.

First runner up Donald Mudadi cashed US$4 500, while Chirinda pocketed US$3 750 for coming third.

The remaining eight finalists received US$1 200 each, while the Golden Boot award winner Takunda Benhura of Ngezi got a US$6 375 cheque.

Here is the full list of winners at the 2023 CLPSL Awards:

Most Discipline Team: Ngezi Platinum Stars

Referee of the year: Brighton Chimene

First runner up: Francis Chirwa

Second runner up: Zondiwa Ngosana

Most promising player: Elton Chikona (Dynamos)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Fans’ Choice player of the Year: Tinotenda Benza (Herentals College)

Coach of the Year: Takesure Chiragwi (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Soccer Star of the Year: Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum)

First Runner-Up: Donald Mudadi (Dynamos)

Second Runner-Up: Obriel Chirinda

Here is Best XI of 2023 season.

Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders) – GK

Tinotenda Benza ( Herentals)

Donald Mudadi (Dynamos)

Tanaka Shandirwa ( Dynamos)

Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum)

Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum)

Qadir Amin (Ngezi Platinum)

Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)

Michael Charamba (Chicken Inn)

Fortune Binzi ( Manica Diamonds)

Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs