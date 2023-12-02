UEFA EURO 2024 draw: Everything you need to know

The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw will be held this evening in Hamburg, Germany.

The Euro 2024 will be played between June 14 and July 14 in Germany.

How to watch the draw:

SuperSport TV will broadcast the draw ceremony live. The event will start at 7 pm CAT.

The draw will also be streamed live on UEFA.com and the official UEFA EURO 2024 app

Seeding:

Pot 1

Germany (hosts)

Portugal

France

Spain

Belgium

England

Pot 2

Hungary

Türkiye

Romania

Denmark

Albania

Austria

Pot 3

Netherlands

Scotland

Croatia

Slovenia

Slovakia

Czechia

Pot 4

Italy

Serbia

Switzerland

Play-off winner A

Play-off winner B

Play-off winner C

Play-offs teams:

The last three countries that will compete at the 2024 European Championship will come out of the playoff in March. Poland, Estonia, Finland, Ukraine, Iceland, Israel, Bosnia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Greece, Luxembourg and Wales are already in the playoff and will play in March 2024.

Draw Procedure:

A further six pots (A, B, C, D, E, F) are required to draw the respective team’s position in each group, which will decide the fixture order within the group.

Once Pot 1 has been emptied, the draw continues with Pot 2 in the same way, then Pot 3 and ends with Pot 4.

Teams within each group play each other once, and the group winners and runners-up will advance to the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed teams.