Willard Katsande tells Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa not to emulate him

Willard Katsande has warned Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa against emulating him on the field.

Mthethwa, who joined Chiefs from Stellenbosch in September, has been tipped by many to become Katsande’s heir as an anchorman in Amakhosi’s midfield.

“When I arrived at Chiefs, I arrived as Willard Katsande and I showcased my talent without trying to be like the previous guys like [Tinashe] Nengomasha and others. It also makes me happy that people are still talking about my contributions post my playing days,” Katsande told Sowetan.

“To say Ox has filled my shoes isn’t a good thing because I’ve never left any shoes. He came in with his own style of play and he must not pay attention to those who’re comparing him with me. The man must thrive to write his own history and be his own man, not the new Katsande.”

But Katsande still regards Mthethwa as a star in the making and reiterated that the midfielder shouldn’t be intimidated by what former Warriors captain achieved at Naturena.

“He must not be intimidated by what I’ve done. He’s an excellent defensive midfielder and he must always remember that Kaizer Chiefs wouldn’t have signed him if he wasn’t talented. He must not change who he is to try and fit the profile that I was fitting… because many players end up losing themselves, trying to emulate others,” Katsande explained.

“I really believe Ox is a quality player who’s capable of helping Chiefs reach greater heights but he must not be compared to me or other previous defensive midfielder who did well. I challenge him to maintain his style of play. I rate him very highly as a No 6.”