Dembare end 9-year thirst for a trophy with Chibuku win over Ngezi

Harare giants Dynamos ended their 9-year trophy drought with a deserved 2-0 victory over Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Chibuku Super Cup final played at the Boabab yesterday.

Genesis Mangombe’s charges dominated the game from start to finish and emerged victorious courtesy of second half goals by Elton Chikona and substitute Emmanuel Paga.

As a result, the Glamour Boys will now participate in the CAF Confederation Cup next year.

Magombe was naturally delighted after the final whistle, and heaped praise on his troops for sticking to the game plan.

“I’m very happy, and thumps up to the boys. They (the players) have a good fighting spirit and they always want to prove to the world that they can do it,” said Mangombe.

“They played according to our game strategy and also the way we wanted to reserve energy and make sure that we find avenues to get a goal.

The youthful coach also highlighted the importance of knowing the difference between a league and cup game, saying it helped his charges in the way they executed themselves.

“We said it’s a cup game, and we didn’t need a lot of things, we just need to play it simple and make sure when we get chances, we punish our opponents,” Mangombe said.

“In the first half we created numerous chances that we failed to convert but in the second half, we had to calm down and make sure we put the ball in the back of the net.

“In the second half, we tried to dominate position, and at the same time, we were a bit patient than in the first half. It yielded results because we managed to score twice,” added Mangombe.