Khama Billiat, Evans Rusike training together in SA

Khama Billiat and Evans Rusike are reportedly training together in Johannesburg, South Africa to keep fit ahead of the January transfer window.

The two Zimbabwean players have been free agents for the past six months.

Billiat hasn’t found a club since his departure at Kaizer Chiefs at the end of his contract in June.

Rusike has also struggled to get a team after his release at Moroka Swallows six months ago.

According to Soccer Laduma, Billiat and Rusike are training together with other unnamed Zimbabwean players.

“Khama is in Joburg keeping fit with the likes of Evans Rusike, and a few other players from Zimbabwe,” a source told the publication.

“He is in the gym all the time and plays five a side on a regular basis to avoid running the risk of injury as the contact is minimal.

“He knows most teams will only start recruiting in January and is working hard to be fit by then.”