Teenage Hadebe confirms his departure at American MLS club Houston Dynamo

5:57 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Teenage Hadebe has confirmed his departure at his American MLS team Houston Dynamo.

Hadebe will leave the club at the end of this month after his contract expires.

The defender arrived at Dynamo in 2021 and quickly became a key player in the team.

A long term injury affected his final campaign at the club, limiting his appearances to just sixteen across all top-flight competitions.

The Warriors international played his final game on Sunday morning (Zimbabwean time) against Los Angeles FC.

In a statement posted on social media, Teenage Hadebe bade farewell to his club:

