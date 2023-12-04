Zim players based abroad round-up

Tawanda Chirewa was on the Wolves bench against Arsenal in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The youngster is among three academy players that have been training with the senior team for the past month.

Chirewa’s senior matchday squad appearance is his second after achieving his first in November.

Luton Town’s Marvelous Nakamba didn’t play over the weekend due to an injury suffered during the international break.

In the English Championship, Brendan Galloway made his first start of the season on Saturday for Plymouth Argyle’s 2-1 win against Stoke City.

Galloway recently recovered from a long-term injury, which had kept him out since April.

The Warriors international was suffering from a hamstring issue that also saw him missing the the national team’s November World Cup Qualifiers.

He started in the first XI and played until the 76th minute when he was subbed off.

Fellow countryman Andy Rinomhota was not part of the Cardiff City squad that lost 2-0 to Southampton in the same league.

The midfielder hasn’t played since matchday one of this campaign.

Tivonge Rushesha came on as a second half substitute in Reading’s 2-1 loss against Eastleigh in FA Cup Round 2.

In Italy, Jordan Zemura made another start for Udinese in 3-3 draw against Verona, playing as left-back.

He received a first half yellow card which was his first booking in the Serie A.

In France, Tinotenda Kadewere came on a second half substitute in Lyon’s 3-2 loss against Lens in Ligue 1.

Marshall Munetsi was not in action after picking an injury last week.

Saudi-based star Gerald Takwara featured for his second division club Ohod FC over the weekend.