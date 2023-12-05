Houston Dynamo post tribute to Teenage Hadebe who’s leaving the club

Houston Dynamo have paid tribute to Teenage Hadebe, who is leaving the club after three seasons.

Hadebe will not renew his contract with the American Major League Soccer side when it expires at the end of this month.

The defender arrived at Dynamo in 2021 and quickly became a key player in the team.

A long term injury affected his final campaign at the club, limiting his appearances to just sixteen across all top-flight competitions.

The Warriors international played his final game on Sunday morning (Zimbabwean time) against Los Angeles FC.

Posting on X, Dynamo thanked Teenage Hadebe for his time at the club.

Thank you for holding it down on the backline, @hadebe_teenage. Keep on dancing 🧡#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/aWQtNwC1Kn — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) December 4, 2023