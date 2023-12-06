2023 CAF Awards: Full list of nominees, TV Info, Date & Venue

The 2023 CAF Awards will take place at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco on Monday, 11 December 2023.

The award ceremony will start at 8 pm CAT.

There is no Zimbabwean player or coach that has made it to the list of nominees at this stage after Cynthia Shonga failed to reach the top 5 in Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

How to watch the 2023 CAF Awards

The 2023 CAF Awards will be streamed live on CAF’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

CAF recently awarded its TV rights for all events to Togo-based pan-African broadcaster New World TV, which makes the 2023 CAF Awards ceremony available to watch on television in the Sub-Saharan region.

But there haven’t been any official update from SuperSport TV on the broadcasting of the event.

List of all nominees in men’s categories at the 2023 CAF Awards:

Player of the Year (Men)

1. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria, Al Ahli)

2. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon, SSC Napoli)

3. Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon, Besiktas)

4. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

5. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

6. Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco, Manchester United)

7. Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

8. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco, Sevilla)

9. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, SSC Napoli)

10. Sadio Mane (Senegal, Al Nassr)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)

1. Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly)

2. Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

3. Andre Onana (Cameroon, Manchester United)

4. Ronwen Williams (Sout Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

5. Edouard Mendy (Senegal, Al Ahli)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

1. Aymen Mahious (Algeria, USM Alger/Yverdon-Sport)

2. Zineddine Belaid (Algeria, USM Alger)

3. Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Young Africans/Pyramids)

4. Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba” (Egypt, Al Ahly)

5. Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly)

6. Yahia Attiyat Allah (Morocco, Wydad Club Athletic)

7. Yahya Jabrane (Morocco, Wydad Athletic Club)

8. Peter Shalulile (Namibia, Mamelodi Sundowns)

9. Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

10. Ali Maaloul (Tunisia, Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (U-21) (Men)

1. Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso, Bournemouth)

2. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco, Real Betis)

3. Bilal El Khannous (Morocco, KRC Genk)

4. Lamine Camara (Senegal, Generation Foot/Metz)

5. Amara Diouf (Senegal, Generation Foot)

Coach of the Year (Men)

1. Abdelhak Benchikha (USM Alger)

2. Marcel Koller (Al Ahly)

3. Tom Saintfiet (The Gambia)

4. Walid Regragui (Morocco)

5. Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

National Team of the Year (Men)

1. The Gambia

2. Equatorial Guinea

3. Mauritania

4. Morocco

5. Senegal

Club of the Year (Men)

1. USM Alger (Algeria)

2. Al Ahly (Egypt)

3. Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

4. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

5. Young Africans (Tanzania)

List of all nominees in women’s categories at the 2023 CAF Awards:

Player of the Year (Women)

1. Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon, Internazionale Milano)

2. Anissa Lahmari (Morocco, Levante Las Planas)

3. Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

4. Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

5. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

6. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

7. Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

8. Hilda Magaia (South Africa, Sejong Sportstoto)

9. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)

10. Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

1. Imane Abdelahad (Morocco, SC Casablanca)

2. Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

3. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

4. Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

5. Kaylin Swart (South Africa, JVW)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

1. Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns)

2. Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

3. Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

4. Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

5. Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Young Player of the Year (not more than 21 years)

1. Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

2. Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

3. Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburg Panthers)

4. Esther Opeyemi Ajakaye (Nigeria, Delta Queens)

5. Thubelihle Shamase (South Africa, University of Johannesburg FC)

Coach of the Year (Women)

1. Mehdi El Qaichouri (SC Casablanca)

2. Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

3. Randy Waldrum (Nigeria)

4. Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

5. Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

National Team of the Year (Women)

1. Morocco

2. Nigeria

3. Senegal

4. South Africa

5. Zambia

Club of the Year (Women)

1. Ampem Darkoa (Ghana)

2. AS FAR (Morocco)

3. SC Casablanca (Morocco)

4. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

5. JKT Queens (Tanzania)

Other nominees at the 2023 CAF Awards:

Goal of the Year Award

1. Alex Ngonga (DR Congo, TP Mazembe) – TP Mazembe vs AS Real

2. Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso, Bournemouth) – Burkina Faso vs Eswatini

3. Jennifer Owusuaa (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa) – Ampem Darkoa vs Sporting Club Casablanca

4. Khaled Bousseliou (Algeria, USM Alger) – AS FAR vs USM Alger

5. Mahmoud Abdelmenem ‘Kahraba’ (Egypt, Al Ahly) – Al Ahly vs Al Hilal

6. Mahmoud Saber (Egypt, Pyramids/Zed FC) – Egypt vs Morocco

7. Mohamed Dhaoui (Tunisia, Al Ahly) – Tunisia vs Zambia

8. Nadege Nguessan Koffi (Cote d’Ivoire, Sporting Club Casablanca) – Atletico FC VS Sporting Club Casablanca

9. Patient Mwamba (DR Congo, TP Mazembe) – TP Mazembe vs AS Real

10. Saul Coco (Equatorial Guinea, Las Palmas) – Equatorial Guinea vs Botswana

11. Teboho Mokoena (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns) – Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly

12. Refilwe Tebogo Tholekele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns) – Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sporting Club Casablanc