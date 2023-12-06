Luton Town coach reveals return date for Marvelous Nakamba

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards has revealed when Marvelous Nakamba will be expected to return to action.

Nakamba has missed the Hatters’ last three games because of a knee injury sustained during the international break.

The midfielder was affected by the artificial turf at Huye Stadium in Butare, where Zimbabwe played both of their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounters against Rwanda and Nigeria.

Speaking to English outlet, Luton Today, Edwards expects Marvelous Nakamba to be available for selection in the next weekend.

The gaffer said: “Marv is probably just a bit too soon at the moment, but he’s another one who’s doing well, so we’ll hope to have him available at the weekend.”

Luton Town, who lost 4-3 to Arsenal in the EPL on Tuesday, will travel to the Etihad to play Manchester City on Sunday.