Magaya’s The Heart Stadium set to be opened on Sunday

The commissioning of Yadah Football Club founder and president Prophet Walter Magaya’s The Heart Stadium, whose construction began just a few months ago, is set for this Sunday.

Construction of the first phase of the facility, which is located at Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls, is now complete.

The commissioning was initially scheduled for last month but was then postponed at the eleventh hour.

Once complete, the stadium, which is a duplicate of the Swansea Stadium in South Wales, will accommodate up to 40 000 people, but it will be a 5000-seater as a starting point.

“We will invite the Zifa FIB (First Instance Board) to inspect the stadium, and any other stakeholders to participate in our endeavour to make sure we build a world class facility. We are starting with a 5 000-seater facility but the full capacity when completed is 40 000,” said Magaya.

“Our aim is to allow other clubs to use the facility. We are putting dressing rooms that meet the Premier Soccer League and Caf requirements,” he added.

Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry recently toured the facility, which might give a lifeline to Zimbabwean clubs who will take part in CAF’s inter-club competitions next year, since no stadium in the country is currently certified to host international matches.