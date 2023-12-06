South African FA officials hit with ten-year bans

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has handed ten-year bans to ten regional officials with immediate effect.

According to FarPost.co.za, the officials are from the Thulamela Football Association [THULFA] in the Limpopo province.

The sanctions came after the power struggle between SAFA in Vhembe and the leaders of one of its affiliates THULFA.

The banned executive committee members are; David Khakhu [1st Deputy Chairperson], and Eric Munyai [2nd Deputy Chairperson]. Mavis Mulibana [3rd Deputy Chairperson] and Eric Makungo [Treasurer], Richard Muthego [Tshilamba Zone], and Emmanuel Mulaudzi [Dzindi Zone]. Thinawanga Maphagela [Phiriphiri Zone] and Nesane Mutshafa [Nzhelele Zone].

A statement by SAFA, as cited by the South African publication, reads: “Following the continuous defiance by the Executive Committee of Thulamela Local Football Association, SAFA Vhembe was left with no other option but to invoke Article 13.2 of SAFA Vhembe statutes to ban the following members for ten years. SAFA Vhembe took the decision during its 2022-2023 Ordinary Congress.

“Having taken the above decisions, SAFA Vhembe will then move with speed to implement the decision of administering football in Thulamela Local Football Association.”