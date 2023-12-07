2023 CAF Awards: Final list of nominees released

The 2023 CAF Awards will take place at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco on Monday, 11 December 2023.

The award ceremony will start at 8 pm CAT.

There is no Zimbabwean player or coach that has made it to the final list of nominees after Cynthia Shonga failed to reach the top 5 in Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

How to watch the 2023 CAF Awards

The 2023 CAF Awards will be streamed live on CAF’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

CAF recently awarded its TV rights for all events to Togo-based pan-African broadcaster New World TV, which makes the 2023 CAF Awards ceremony available to watch on television in the Sub-Saharan region.

But there haven’t been any official update from SuperSport TV on the broadcasting of the event.

Final list of all nominees in men’s categories at the 2023 CAF Awards:

Player of the Year (Men)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, SSC Napoli)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)

Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Andre Onana (Cameroon, Manchester United)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Peter Shalulile (Namibia, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Young Africans/Pyramids)

Young Player of the Year (U-21) (Men)

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco, Real Betis)

Lamine Camara (Senegal, Generation Foot/Metz)

Amara Diouf (Senegal, Generation Foot)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Abdelhak Benchikha (USM Alger)

Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

National Team of the Year (Men)

The Gambia

Morocco

Senegal

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

List of all nominees in women’s categories at the 2023 CAF Awards:

Player of the Year (Women)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)

Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Young Player of the Year (not more than 21 years)

Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburg Panthers)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

National Team of the Year (Women)

Morocco

Nigeria

South Africa

Club of the Year (Women)

AS FAR (Morocco)

SC Casablanca (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Other nominees at the 2023 CAF Awards:

Goal of the Year Award

1. Alex Ngonga (DR Congo, TP Mazembe) – TP Mazembe vs AS Real

2. Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso, Bournemouth) – Burkina Faso vs Eswatini

3. Jennifer Owusuaa (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa) – Ampem Darkoa vs Sporting Club Casablanca

4. Khaled Bousseliou (Algeria, USM Alger) – AS FAR vs USM Alger

5. Mahmoud Abdelmenem ‘Kahraba’ (Egypt, Al Ahly) – Al Ahly vs Al Hilal

6. Mahmoud Saber (Egypt, Pyramids/Zed FC) – Egypt vs Morocco

7. Mohamed Dhaoui (Tunisia, Al Ahly) – Tunisia vs Zambia

8. Nadege Nguessan Koffi (Cote d’Ivoire, Sporting Club Casablanca) – Atletico FC VS Sporting Club Casablanca

9. Patient Mwamba (DR Congo, TP Mazembe) – TP Mazembe vs AS Real

10. Saul Coco (Equatorial Guinea, Las Palmas) – Equatorial Guinea vs Botswana

11. Teboho Mokoena (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns) – Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly

12. Refilwe Tebogo Tholekele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns) – Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sporting Club Casablanc