2026 World Cup Qualifiers: CAF take action in Rwanda after Zimbabwe, SA lodged a complaint

CAF have taken action in Rwanda after Zimbabwe and South Africa complained about the state of the of Huye Stadium.

The football venue was used by Rwanda to host the Warriors and Bafana Bafana in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C games played last month.

Both teams struggled on the artificial turf at the stadium, which caused injuries to Zimbabwe’s Admiral Muskwe and Marvelous Nakamba.

South Africa endured the worst as they had to play on a water-logged turf.

According to an official letter from CAF, addressed to Rwanda FA, the football body has ordered an independent inspection on the stadium’s artificial turf.

The latter reads: “CAF will undertake an independent inspection of the Huye Stadium conducted by an artificial pitch expert, to assess the current stage of the pitch for use in CAF/FIFA senior A international matches.

“We underline that the CAF decision will be made based on the status of the stadium and the level of compliance reported at the time of inspection.”

If found that the artificial grass is not of the desired quality for visiting teams, Huye Stadium will be banned and Rwanda will have to find a new ground to host their international matches including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.