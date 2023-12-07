Andre Onana could be banned from featuring for Man Utd in January

Andre Onana could be banned from featuring for Manchester United next month if he rejects a call-up to the Cameroon squad for the 2023 Afcon.

Onana was last week reported to be considering pulling out of the Indomitable Lions squad at the January tournament to focus on his club.

The biennial competition is set to take place from 13 January to 11 February 2024 in Ivory Coast at the time the EPL season will be underway.

The struggling goalkeeper is said to be nervous about losing his first team place at United and wants to put his focus there as his form has suffered since moving to Old Trafford.

But according to FIFA rules, should Onana snub the national team’s call, he will be banned from featuring for his club during the AFCON.

The rulebook states: “A player who has been called up by his association for one of its representative teams is, unless otherwise agreed by the relevant association, not entitled to play for the club with which he is registered during the period for which he has been released or should have been released pursuant to the provisions of this annex, plus an additional period of five days.”

This could force Andre Onana to sit out four English Premier League games against Tottenham, Wolves, West and Aston Villa – while also missing the Red Devils’ FA Cup third-round fixture.