Ngezi Platinum Stars honour outstanding players as Qadr Amini wins top award again

Newly crowned Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Ngezi Platinum Stars have awarded their outstanding players in the 2023 season.

Madamburo had a successful season after winning their maiden league, while also reaching the Chibuku Super Cup final.

The best performers were honoured at the club’s Annual Awards Luncheon held at Mulota Hill Golf Course in Ngezi on Thursday.

Qadr Amini, who was recently named the 2023 Castle Lager PSL Soccer Star of the Year, won the Player of the Season award.

Here is the full list of winners:

Most Disciplined Player:

Polite Moyo

Most Loyal Player:

Nelson Chadya

Most Improved Player:

Leslie Kashitigu

Most Promising Player:

Nisbert Muzenda

Rookie of the Year:

Takunda Benhura

U19 Player of the year:

Tinashe Mashaireni

Presidential Award – Supporter of the year:

Talent Rice

Top Goal Scorer:

Takunda Benhura

Players’ Player:

Kudzai Chigwida

Player of the Year:

Qadr Amini