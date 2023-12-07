Watch: Prince Dube scores a brace on return to score sheet

Prince Dube has returned to the score sheet after netting a brace in Azam’s 5-0 win over KMC FC in the Tanzanian Premier League on Thursday.
Dube had gone for two months without a league goal.
He got his first strike of the game in the 23rd minute to open the scoring for Azam.
Prince Dube completed his brace in the second half after hitting the ball from the edge of the box.
The Warriors international now has four league goals in eleven games this season.