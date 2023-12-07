Zim U15 Boys coach opens up on his squad ahead CAF tourney in Harare

Zimbabwe U15 Boys coach Norman Taruvinga is confident his side will do well in the CAF African Schools Football Championship slatted for next week in Harare.

The tournament is scheduled to take place at Gateway High School in Harare between December 14-16.

This will be the first CAF event in the country since the lifting of the FIFA ban.

Speaking to ZIFA media Taruvinga said believes his boys will put up a great performance despite making their debut at the tournament.

“I believe in the talent in the squad, especially being our first time in this competition,” said coach Taruvinga.

“Yes, other countries have played this youth competition before, and have prepared for a longer period, having done their selections as early as May and before, but that should challenge us to put on a great fight.

“The beauty of being a newcomer is that no one knows what you are bringing to the table.

“I’m looking forward to a great performance from the boys and believe they will get all the support they need from their families, friends, , communities and the nation as a whole.”

The boys are currently based at Direct Contact School for a training camp that started Monday and is set to end next week Tuesday.

The competition will involve ten COSAFA countries and will act as a qualifier for the continental finals in 2024.

The participating teams include Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Zambia, and hosts Zimbabwe.